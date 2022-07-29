Mayor impressed with progress of Zomba Stadium rehabilitation

Mayor for Zomba City, Council Davie Maunde says rehabilitation of Zomba Stadium, which started in 2017, is progressing well.

The City Mayor made the assurance on Wednesday when he took a group of concerned citizens on tour of construction works at the Zomba Stadium.

Maunde said he was impressed with the progress of the work and wishes to see modern facilities at the stadium.

He therefore called on people in Zomba and all football lovers to exercise patience as work at the stadium is progressing very well.

Maunde said Minister of Local Government, Prof. Blessings Chinsinga assured the Zomba City Council that the stadium will be complete by the end of this financial year.

“Zomba City Council will engage the Ministry of Local Government so that it should also discuss with Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to allocate enough resources to complete the stadium,” the Mayor added.

DEC Construction Company started construction of Zomba Stadium in 2017.

DEC Construction Managing Director Dan Chale assured the mayor concerned citizens and football lovers that second phase of the project will be through by December this year, adding that the stadium will be open for use the same month of December.

He further said construction of Zomba Stadium is progressing well and the company will do everything possible to ensure the sports facility is complete to the satisfaction of the City Council and to satisfy the interests of all people that have been anxious no the completion of the stadium.

“l want to assure the council and all the people that love football that the stadium will be open for use by December this year, ” said Chale.

The project delayed due to a number of factors that include theft of building materials at the project site and government delays in paying DEC Construction Company, he added.

A Committee member of the concerned group of citizens , Lawie Msusa said his committe is looking forward to the completion of the Zomba Stadium which is expected to contribute to sports development

Construction of Zomba Stadium started in 2017 and it is expected that the stadiumm will accommodate 20,000 people.

