CDEDI demands Accountant General to resign

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has demanded the resignation of Accountant General Jean Munyenyembe and the Secretary to Treasury MacDonald Mafuta Mwale over the K371 million allowances scam.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa made the statement at a press briefing today in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Namiwa said that it is mediocrity to see that the 18 people arrested and accused of the issue are juniors civil servants just because they are powerless.

He added that it is very well-known fact that there is a culture of allowances everywhere in the public sector and top officials benefit by obtaining obscene cuts from he very limited national cake.

He noted that the accountants cannot draw money from Account No. 1 on their own because the top officials are the ones who have the power to do that .

“Taking into consideration all these findings, we suspect these arrests are being done in order to divert people’s attention from the real issues such as the alleged high profile Zuneth Sattar corruption scandal, as well as the collapsing economy under the Tonse Alliance government.

“We demand that the Secretary to the Treasury and Accountant General publicly defend their competition in safeguarding public funds, or they should honourably resign before being forced to do so on grounds of incompetence and criminal negligence. Malawians are tired of lies and mediocrity,” he said.

He also said that the fiscal police should immediately arrest all controlling officers who approved all dubious accumulated and unjustified allowances that led to the recent spate of arrests.

