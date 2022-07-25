Kalawe angers Catholics over Muhosha

Musician Kalawe has angered members of the Roman Catholic Church after claiming that some of the church’s members received eucharist from “tainted hands” of priest Thomas Muhosha who was convicted of an offence related to the murder of a person with albinism.

Kalawe was responding to allegations that musician Martse was killed spiritually by members of a certain church.

Kalawe argued that the church he belongs to is unfairly attacked by people of other churches who make theories against it yet theories are not created about the Roman Catholic Church despite its priest being convicted of transacting in the body parts of a person with albinism who was murdered in 2018.

“This is Bishop Muhosha, a senior Catholic priest who was killing people with albinism. In 2018, after baptising your kids in the morning, he gruesomely killed Masambuka at night. Kalistiya mumalandila kuchokera manja amagazi (you were receiving eucharist from tainted hands).

“Had it been he belonged to our church, alot of theories could follow. You have been unfair with us for long. We serve the living God and you should not tarnish our name to just explain away a mystery,” Kalawe posted on his Facebook page yesterday

His post has angered various people, some of whom have accused the musician of hating the Roman Catholic Church for no reason.

“Mr Kalawe, whatever issues you have with the Catholic Church, please state them plainly. It just shows you are an attention seeker and you just want to provoke the attention of Catholics. Any well versed will know that the late Muhosha, was not a bishop… unfortunately, that exposes the level of ur ignorance. That being said, it means any sane Catholic can’t have a meaningful argument with you. May the Holy Spirit enlighten ur ignorant mind and lead you to the truth,” one person said.

Another person: “And why so insecure about your church? If your church is perfect and innocent, be silent and people will know the truth on their own. Too many justifications sound suspicious.”

One commenter argued that the fact that Muhosha did something wrong does not mean the church is bad.

“Your post insinuates that the church is bad since Muhosha was one of ours. I’m surprised how we can make an inference to criminalize the whole church based on a wrong doing of one single person,” one commenter said.

Another commenter said: “He was not a Bishop and for your own information we don’t receive Eucharist because the hands that offer it are holy but because we believe its the spiritual food we need on the journey.”

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24