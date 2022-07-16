Malawi hailed for constructing new sports facilities

Namibia’s Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero says the Aquatic Sports Complex and the Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Complex which Malawi is constructing are very impressive and show the country’s readiness to host Region 5 Youth Games this December.

Tjongarero made the statement after touring the Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Complex and the Aquatic Sports Complex which are being constructed in Lilongwe.

According to the minister, she has noticed that the construction of the facilities is almost done which is very impressive and it shows that they be will completed sooner than the planned time.

She noted that infrastructure is there for the nation and generations to come. She further argued that jobs have been created through construction of the facilities.

“Construction of infrastructure is very important because it involves a lot of people who are temporarily employed to work which also help to boost the country’s economy,” she said.

She then said that Malawi should be ready for Namibia for the coming Region 5 Youth Games.

On his Part , Minister of Sports and Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said that they are also going to renovate stadiums such as Civo and Kamuzu in Blantyre.

He then said that the ministry of sports is looking forward to hosting a lot of sports games such as Tennis, Basketball among other sports activities during the Region 5 Youth Games.

