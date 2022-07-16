We are on track to fulfil our promise to Malawians — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says the 15 police housing units he has commissioned at Malamia Police Mobile Service Camp in Mangochi are an indication that his government is on track to fulfil the promise of constructing 10,000 modern houses.

Chakwera today officially handed over the 15 houses at Malamia Police Mobile Service Camp in Malindi, Mangochi as per his campaign promise to construct 10,000 modern units for security agencies.

The Malawi leader argued that the quality of the housing units he has commissioned at Malamia Police Mobile Service Camp in Mangochi is an indication that his administration is on track to fulfil its promise made to Malawians.

“This sort of quality is not only evident at Malamia but across the country where these units are being built.

“Ever since I launched the project to construct 10,000 houses for the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service and Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, this is one of the best house construction performances I have seen from a contractor. Well done,” Chakwera wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that security agencies remain a key component in safeguarding the constitutional attributes of Malawi hence the welfare of officers serving in these agencies must be proportionate with their nature of work.

In December, 2020, the President launched the flagship project of constructing 10,000 modern staff houses for Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Services and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services to address accommodation challenges that men and women in uniform have been facing for years.

The houses handed over on Saturday are under phase one in which 1000 houses are expected to be constructed.

Speaking during the event, Commissioner of Police responsible for research and planning, Happy Mkandawire said the new houses will help transform the face of the camp and the development is a great motivation for the officers.

Currently, the Malawi Police Service has three thousand houses against a population of over 13 thousand officers.

