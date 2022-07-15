Zomba Chingale MP motivates secondary school girls to work hard

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, Lonnie Phiri, has called on secondary schools girls in her constituency to work hard and aspire to be in top positions in future instead of getting married at the expense of education.

The parliamentarian made the call at Namitembo Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) where she gave a motivational talk apart from presenting assorted gifts to the girls to help them prepare for national examinations .

Phiri said girls should stay in school as opposed to rushing into marriage, adding that education is key to brighter future.

“lt’s a known fact that women who are in top position got good education,” the MP added, with a self testimony that she attended and remained in school against all odds to complete her education to become a legislator.

She therefore asked parents to avoid forcing girls into marriage at the expense of their education.

At Namitembo CDSS, Phiri also awarded four best performing students in each class (form 1 to 4) with soap tablets and K2,000 cash to motivate the girls so that they should remain star performers.

The parliamentarian further provided cash amounting to K100,000, plus assorted items such as laundry and bathing tablets of soap, relish and kitchen salt all worthy K200,000 to cater for form 2 and 4 boarding girls students who are preparing for Junior Certificate of Education (JCE)and the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) national examinations.

On behalf of fellow Namitembo CDSS students, Maureen Jamali thanked the MP for being a role model to most girls who are aspiring for top position.

Maureen, a form student, said she will do all the best to excel in the MSCE examinations and she called on fellow students to concentrate on their studies ahead of the national examinations which will decide their future.

She therefore appreciated the MPs gifts of assorted items and cash saying the gesture was so motivational and will keep them going as they look forward to sit for their examinations.

