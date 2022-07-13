PSLCE exams start today

Malawi’s ministry of education says all is set for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations which start this morning.

266,639 candidates were registered to sit for this year’s PSLCE exams and out of the total number, 131,941 candidates are male while 134,698 are females.

Minister responsible, Agnes NyaLonje, spoke to the media on Tuesday July 12 explaining the ministry’s readiness for the administration of the examination up to Friday July 15.

NyaLonje said the country’s examinations overseer, the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB), is through with all preparation processes regarding administration of this year’s PSLCE.

“As the country knows, Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams is starting on Wednesday and the body mandated to oversee that, has made different announcements about the dates. We as a sector are ready,” said NyaLonje.

She indicated that prior to the exams, all key stakeholders in the education sector were brought together by MANEB to have discussions and see how each one of them were prepared for the exams as they are expected to conduct spot checks.

The minister further underlined that her ministry has also paid a particular attention to learners with special needs by providing for all their requirements including braille materials, large prints as well as oral exams for those with severe physical disabilities.

NyaLonje proceeded by calling on all candidates to refrain from cheating claiming anyone who will be tempted to compromise the creditability of this year’s PSLCE exams, will surely face the music.

“Let me appeal to the learners, parents and teachers that national exams are a serious business it is a method by which a country assesses how well it is doing in education sector and for it to be so, we need to maintain standards which means nobody must cheat, nobody must do anything that endangers the creditability of these exams.

“So let me appeal to learners that no one should cheat, for those who are tempted to do otherwise, we are prepared. We do not want to see any of our students cheating because that’s not the kind of citizens we want to build for this country, we want honest citizens,” she added.

According to MANEB, a total of 266,639 candidates were registered to sit for this year’s PSLCE exams and of the population, 131,941 candidates are male while 134,698 are females.

As per tradition, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) are expected to provide security for exams.