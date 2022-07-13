Malawi reach Chan second round due to Zimbabwe’s suspension

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday confirmed that the Flames are through to the second round of the 2022 Chan qualifiers without kicking a ball following Zimbabwe’s failure to get their FIFA suspension lifted.

Malawi was drawn against Zimbabwe in the first round of the qualifiers. However, CAF indicated that the fixture will go ahead only if Zimbabwe’s FIFA suspension is lifted two weeks before the first match which was scheduled for July 23, 2022.

A letter from CAF to FAM confirming the development reads: “We are referring to the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) by FIFA Congress from all football activities.

“Unfortunately, the association of Zimbabwe did not fulfill the criteria set by FIFA congress and is still under suspension.

“Therefore, we hereby confirm to you that the clause indicated in the draw procedures is applied: In case the suspension of Zimbabwe FA is not lifted 2 weeks before its first match, it will be considered loser and eliminated from the competition.

“Consequently, all the matches of Zimbabwe in the frame of the 1st round of the qualifiers of CHAN 2022 are now cancelled and consequently Malawi is qualified to the 2nd round of the qualifiers”.

The Flames will face the winner between Zambia and Mozambique in the second round of the qualifiers.

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24