Vulnerable CU girls targeted by porn actors: Malawi famous DJ unprotected sex video leaks

Students in different universities such as Catholic University and University of Malawi (Chancellor College) are increasingly being targeted by Malawian porn actors to act in videos in exchange for K70,000 (about US$68).

Videos which Malawi24 has gathered, are then posted on websites like PornHub and Xvideos where the male porn actors are believed to make a killing.

Names of different celebrities and influential people are listed as part of the syndicate targeting vulnerable girls to act in porn. The news of the syndicate has been shared following a video leak of one of Malawi’s well known DJs having unprotected sex that people believe put the couple at the risk of catching the virus that causes AIDS.

Several clips which have gone viral on social media show the local DJ positioning the camera before indulging with the girl believed to be a student at the Catholic University of Malawi (CU).

It is further alleged that the renowned entertainment figure filmed himself bonking different girls allegedly to reuse and repost. Malawi24 could not independently verify the identity of those involved or the allegations that the clips were taken purposefully to be posted on porn platforms.

This has drawn a mixed reaction from the public.

“Koma naye iye-uja K70000 for those stuff, atsikana mukutchipatu that’s disgusting (K70, 000 for porn? That’s not worth one’s dignity)” said Mike Bodole.

“When you asses the current economic situation in Malawi, the girl is not to blame. Let’s make money, that’s all,” said Masuzgo Ng’ambi

The DJ in question is well known for spreading positive message using his art. Among his good samaritan deeds, is his mobilization of tuition fees for university students last year.

For the young women coerced to act in the porn videos are made to hold placards with their names and those of the porn sites to suggest they had given consent to the act despite the process being coercive and manipulative for what can be constitute consent.

The Ministry of Gender is yet to comment. Neither has the Malawi police said anything on the issue.

