Chikomeni Chirwa announces 2025 presidential bid

Ras Chikomeni Chirwa has said he will contest in the 2025 presidential elections in which he will likely face President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chirwa has announced his presidential bid in an interview with the local media.

Chirwa came into the limelight in 2019 when he expressed interest to contest in the 2019 presidential elections. He, however, did not submit his nomination papers after failing to deposit the K2 million fee. He also failed to collect enough signatures from registered voters.

The presidential hopeful endorsed the then incumbent Peter Mutharika who emerged winner.

After the results of the 2019 presidential elections were nullified, Chirwa also wanted to contest in the Fresh Presidential Elections but his bid was blocked by lack of nomination fees and low number of signatures. Chirwa later endorsed Lazarus Chakwera who we went on to win.

In both elections, Chirwa chose his Nayness Kayange as running mate.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24