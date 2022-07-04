Zomba Malosa MP promises school fees to selected learners

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta, has promised Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination candidates from 20 schools in her area that she will pay for their school fees once they get selected to public secondary schools.

The parliamentarian made the pledge as she toured primary schools in Zomba Malosa including Chilingano Primary School where she met and gave motivational talk to the Standard Eight learners ahead of the PSLCE examinations scheduled for July 13 to15, 2022.

“Let me commit myself that l will pay school fees for those that will get selected to public secondary schools,” said Kwelepeta who has so far toured 20 primary schools in Zomba Malosa constituency.

The parliamentarian therefore appealed to the PSLCE candidates to “never be distracted by non-school issues such as love affairs” saying irrelevant issues can only contribute to failure in their examinations.

“Concentrate on your school work ahead of the examination and never get excited with irrelevant issues such as lover affairs,” she advised the learners .

The MP told the candidates that hardwork pays adding that those that will get well prepared have high chances to get selected to secondary schools.

A PSLCE candidate at Chilingano School, Hestina Chitipi, said the talk by the MP was so motivational, adding that she will abide by what Kwelepeta said.

She pledged that she will continue to concentrate on her school work ahead of the examinations that are around the corner.

“With the MP’s encouragement and motivation, l will make sure that l should pass the examinations and get selected to secondary school,” Hestina added.

She in turn called on fellow candidates to concentrate on their school work and to get well prepared for the examinations to ensure a place in form one.

Hestina who aspire to be a school teacher further called on fellow candidates to avoid cheating during examinations saying this results in disqualification thereby missing chances to get selected to secondary school.

Another PSLCE candidate, Steven Samson, advised fellow leaners to remain focused and avoid concentrating on non-school related issues as days to sit for the examinations are closer.

Steven also commended Kwelepeta for giving them a talk which he described as motivational and inspirational enough to raise the temper for competition.

Apart from encouraging the learners to concentrate on the examinations, Kwelepeta gave out food and non-food items to the candidates such as beans, soya pieces and pens.

She also provided the candidates with torches that should be used in the evenings as some schools organise learners into evening reading camps under supervision of teachers.