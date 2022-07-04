Man dies  after being hit by motorcycle in Dowa

A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle on Sunday evening at Njolomole Village along Chankhungu-Chizuma earth road in Dowa.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Chionetsero Gonthi from Njolomole Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.

M’bumpha said the accident involved an unregistered Lifan motorcycle, ridden by Andrew Emuledi aged 26 from Ndongo Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.

He added that a traffic police report indicates that at around 18:40 hours, Emuledi was riding from Chankhungu Trading Centre going towards Chizuma direction with no passenger on board.

“Upon reaching at Njolomole Village, he hit the pedestrian who was crossing from left side of the road to the right,” he explained.

Due to the impact of the accident, the pedestrian sustained open fracture on the left thigh and bleeding from the mouth. He was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Chankhungu Health Centre. Postmortem indicates that death was due to severe bleeding.