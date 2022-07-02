Man stabs wife before committing suicide in Monkey Bay

A 52-year-old man identified as Godfrey Chakoma stabbed his wife before committing suicide by hanging at Mtira Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

Publicist for Monkey Bay Police Station sergeant Alice Sichali confirmed the

incident which happened yesterday at around 03:00 hours

Sichali explained that Godfrey Chakoma (now deceased) and his wife have had disagreements for a long time.

She added that on that night, the couple quarrelled with each other which resulted into a fight where Chakoma stabbed his wife with a knife in the mouth and left her unconscious.

“Following the condition of his wife, Chakoma went inside his bedroom where he hanged himself,” she said

Monkey Bay Police detectives visited the scene and took the dead body to Monkey Bay Community Hospital where, after postmortem, it showed that he died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, the woman is receiving treatment at Monkey Bay Community Hospital.

Meanwhile, security providers are advising residents within its jurisdiction to seek counseling whenever misunderstandings arises instead of resulting to suicide.

Chakoma hailed from Mtira Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.