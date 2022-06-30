Bayito App links farmers, buyer

By Edwin Mauluka

A newly founded local company has developed a friendly and innovative online farmers market application called Bayito (‘buy it all’) which provides simplified and secure payment methods to local farmers using mobile money, direct bank deposits and EFT.

The application has been designed by Maravi Commodity Traders Limited to connect the seller and the buyer, accomplishing the essence of online business transactions in convenient way.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Smith Mwenelupembe, said the company has developed Bayito Online Farmers mobile application currently launched for beta testing.

“The mobile application breaks farmer market barriers by providing equal access to local and export markets of grain, seed and farm inputs regardless of geographical positions. Bayito, whose name means ‘buy it all’, provides simplified and secure payment methods to local farmers using mobile money, direct bank deposits and EFT.” Explained Mwenelupembe

Currently, the application offers a wide selection of grain, seed and farm inputs from verified suppliers across Africa where anyone with an account can buy or sell, and update prices and stock holdings with ease.

Mwenelupembe said Bayito Online Farmers App suits all players in the entire value chain.

“Listing of products is free, but farmers pay only 2% of the product’s value charged, payable after selling the product. It also convenient as users can sell and buy without switching accounts,” he added.

Mwenelupembe has since touted that the platform is time-saving and easy to use and assured that all farm produce and inputs on Bayito are verified.

Apart from the application, Maravi Commodity Traders Limited has been adding value to the rice value chain by empowering Cooperatives with inputs, training and market linkages. The company managed to establish a rice brand, (Maravi Rice) which has gotten acceptance by consumers from Malawi and beyond before it is officially launched and made available on the market.

