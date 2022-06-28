Maranatha Academy to provide scholarship to over 40 girls

As one way of complementing government’s efforts to keep girls at school, the management at Maranatha Private Academy says it will provide full scholarship to 40 female students from Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) and other schools.

This is according to Maranatha Academy Managing Director Ernest Kawonga who made the announcement earlier this week when the school management paid a courtesy call on Malawi’s first lady, Monica Chakwera who is SOFF’s Board Chairperson.

Kawonga said his institution prioritizes promotion of quality education in the country and says he is always committed to providing the basic necessities that will in the end motivate students to go further with their education.

He indicated that as one way of showing his love for the country’s education sector, Maranatha Private Academy will provide a fully funded scholarship to 40 form four outstanding female students from SOFF.

“I am a Malawian and I know all our challenges when it comes to education, so that’s why we at Maranatha Private Academy thought of providing this full scholarship to 40 bright girls from Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF).

“I have been saying this before, but let me repeat; I will always be committed to promoting the country’s education sector and I am so hopeful that this development will really wcontribute towards keeping girls at schools,” he said.

Kawonga further told this publication that apart from providing scholarship to female students from SOFF, Maranatha has also offered places for other bright students from other schools but at a subsidized fee.

Reacting to the development at the same event, madam Chakwera thanked the Maranatha Private Academy management for providing the scholarship to girls at SOFF and she has since described the initiative as timely and crucial.

The first lady further expressed her commitment to helping girls especially those from rural areas who are so passionate about education but could not afford to source all the required materials including school fees.

“When you educate a girl, you educate the whole nation, let us hold hands and educate more,” said madam Chakwera.

The scholarship which is expected to start this September, is amounting to over K240 million.