Chilima fails to attend Plan International event

Vice President Saulos Chilima who is facing corruption allegations this morning cancelled plans to preside over a Plan International event in Lilongwe.

The NGO announced yesterday that Chilima would be the guest of honour during launch of a report on education at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

However, Organisers announced at the start of the event that Chilima would not make it as he was attending to other ‘equally pressing duties’.

The report Plan is launching provides an analysis on the extent to which the Education Sector budgets and Policy Frameworks in 10 countries including Malawi are adequate, gender and disability inclusive and responsive to climate change education.

The plan to have Chilima presiding over the even surprised Malawians considering that President Lazarus Chakwera has stopped delegating duties to Chilima.

Chakwera started to withhold delegated duties from Chilima last week following allegations that the vice president received money from businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is suspected to have defrauded Malawi Government.

There are expectations that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will question Chilima over the allegations.