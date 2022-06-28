Malawi doctors alert as Monkeypox continues to spread globally

With the continued spread of Monkeypox, the Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi (SMDM) has said it is alert in case the infection invades the country.

In an interview with this Publication, President of the Society Dr. Victor Mithi said much as the disease continues to spread across the globe, still his Society is putting all measures in order.

“As [the] Society of Medical Doctors in the country, we pretty understand how dangerous the infection is, hence we are putting our house in order so that we should fight if it invades our borders,” Mithi explained.

He, however, appealed to well-wishers to do as they have been doing with Covid-19 in holding hands to provide resources.

“While we are expressing our readiness on the same, we would also like to plead with well-wishers and other stakeholders to be in unity with us as we understand unity is power always.”

The disease was first reported in the month of May and it continues to spread.

It is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

It’s signs and symptoms include headache, fever and swelling of lymph nodes among others.

The disease is rarely fatal and is curable within weeks of treatment. The virus has so far attacked mostly European countries and North America, including the United States where 156 cases have been recordee.

In South Africa, one case has also been reported a few days ago in Gauteng Province. Globally, the number of cases has surpassed 3,400.