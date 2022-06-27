I am hated in Malawi – Zuneth Sattar

British business tycoon Zuneth Sattar who faces accusations of alleged corruption has said he is the most hated person in Malawi.

Speaking to The Times of UK, Sattar aged 41, said people hate him because he is successful at a relatively younger age.

“I am very successful, I have done well for my age and sometimes that brings enemies. But I have nothing to hide, I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

In Malawi, Sattar is alleged to have given bribes to 53 public officers including Vice President Saulos Chilima and former Inspector General of Police George Kainja.

Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga and Chairperson of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda are also alleged to have received money from the businessperson.

Sattar’s companies were awarded 16 contracts worth over US$150 million (over K150 billion) between 2017 and 2021 in the country.

Some of the goods he supplied were military vehicles to Malawi Defence Force and food ration packs to Malawi Police Service. There have been allegations that Malawi Government was defrauded of billions through inflated prices in some of the contracts.

However, Sattar has denied the allegations that he was charging exorbitant prices.

“They said I was falsely inflating prices of drinks and other goods I was selling. But that is not true, it is false information,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Crime Agency in UK has seized Sattar’s Bentley and Lamborghini as well as 19 houses. Sattar is on bail in the UK but he is yet to be charged as investigations are still underway.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24