I will speak to you on Friday about my alleged corruption scandal – SKC

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima will this Friday speak on his alleged corruption involvement following shocking revelations in a comprehensive investigation report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that pins the embattled UTM leader in the Sattargate scandal.

Chilima’s party, UTM, has said the vice president will speak to Malawians on “emerging issues of national importance” on Friday this week.

According to the statement signed by UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo, Chilima will speak in his capacity as vice president and UTM leader at the event which will take place at 10AM at UTM offices in Lilongwe.

“Meanwhile, the vice president is appealing for calm among UTM followers and all Malawians of goodwill throughout this period,” he said.

Chilima is accused of receiving bribes from businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is alleged to have defrauded government through inflating prices in 16 contracts worth K150 billion.

The ACB said in its report that it has extensively investigated Chilima to the point of concluding that he acted corruptly in his dealings with Sattar.

On June 24, there were indications that Chilima would be arrested but his supporters converged at his house to reportedly block ACB officials.

Chilima last week released a statement in which he denied the allegations of corruption and demanded the ACB to charge him so that he can defend himself.

