Malawi Queens suffer defeat to South Africa

The Malawi National Netball team this afternoon suffered a 93-48 defeat to South Africa in Cape Town.

The Queens had Joyce Mvula- GP, Jane Chimaliro- GA, Thandie Galleta- WA, Takondwa Lwazi- C, Martha Dambo- WD, Towera Vinkhumbo- GD and Laureen Ngwira- GK in the starting lineup. At half-time, Malawi were losing 34-23 and did not recover in the second half.

Meanwhile, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) Vice president Chimwemwe Bakali has encouraged players not to lose hope because these are friendly games with non-ranking and are part of their preparation for Commonwealth Games in England.

The Tri- national team test games have begun today 27 June, 2022 and will end on 2 July 2022. They have brought together Malawi, England and South Africa team to take part. The games will be played indoors without supporters following covid safety measures.

Fixtures include Malawi vs South Africa today 27 June 2022, Malawi vs England on 28 June 2022 and Malawi vs South Africa on 2 July 2022 at 2pm.

