Fuel tanker overturns in Nkhata Bay

A fuel tanker driver has been hospitalized after his truck overturned at Kanduli area in Nkhata Bay along the M5 road this morning.

Nkhata Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James, said the driver identified as Alexander Mkandawire suffered injuries during the accident and is receiving treatment at Nkhata Bay district hospital.

James said the vehicle, a scania registration number RU6271 horse and trailer registration number RU 6270 scania, was heading to Carmel in Blantyre from Mzuzu direction before overturning in Nkhata Bay.

James added that police rushed to the scene to control villagers who also went to the scene with pales to draw petrol from the tanker.