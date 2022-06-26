Zomba Council holds aerobics for staff to ensure physical fitness, fight stress

District Sports Officer for Zomba Council, Sophie Mzunga, has appealed to council staff and people from other sectors to actively participate in aerobics saying this ensures physically fit and stress-free human personnel.

Mzunga made the call on Friday at the Zomba Gymkhana Club where the Zomba District Council held aerobics for council staff and officials from other sectors as a way of ensuring physically fit human personnel.

She said her office was committed and ready to organize series of aerobics to ensure that council staff members areas fit, adding that aerobics also drive off stress and improve the human health.

Mzunga thanked Zomba District Commissioner, Dr. Smart Gwedemula, for approving the District Sports Office’s decision to hold the aerobics for the council staff and other sectors.

She therefore appealed to all staff members at the Zomba District t Council and other sectors to patronize to such events which also help to deal with stress.

Aerobics instructor, George Mafeni, commended the Zomba District Council for introducing the exercise, saying the aerobics promote body fattiness and checks blood pressure and other health problems that come due to lack of physical exercises.

Apart from council staff, the aerobics session at the Zomba Gymkhana Club was also patronised by officers from the Malawi Defense Force and the Malawi Police Service among other sectors.