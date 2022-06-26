DPP appoints George Chaponda as leader of opposition

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), at a meeting led by former President Peter Mutharika in Mangochi, has chosen George Chaponda as leader of opposition, replacing Mulanje Central legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The DPP Members of Parliament gathered at Mutharika’s Page House in Mangochi where they made the decision.

According to the DPP, Vuwa Kaunda has been appointed as Chief Whip while Victor Musowa has been elected as leader of backbenchers and he is deputized by Victoria Kingston.

DPP spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba said 35 MPs attended the meeting where the elections took place. The DPP has 72 Members in Parliament.

However, Nankhumwa and some MPs who support him did not attend the meeting. Speaking to the local media before the elections took place, Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South threatened to drag DPP to court over the meeting.

He argued that there is a court order which legitimizes his decisions in Parliament and removing him from the position would be in contempt of the court order.

There have been divisions in the DPP since Mutharika lost the June 23 presidential elections in 2020.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24