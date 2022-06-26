Zomba Catholic women commended for active participation in church work

Old Mutual Malawi Chief Executive Officer Edith Jiya has hailed Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the Zomba Diocese for taking active role in various church development projects within the diocese.

Jiya commended the Catholic Women Organisation on Saturday at the Zomba Cathedral during a fundraising activity dubbed Chilundu Fundraising Day which was meant to raise funds to finalise construction of a maize mill.

The Chilundu Fundraising Day intended to raise K6 million to (apart from the maize mill project ) meant to raise funds to help a needy seminarian to complete his education at St. Peters Major Seminary in Zomba.

Jiya who was guest of honour during the Chilundu Fundraising Day also commended the Catholic Women Organisation for their unity in advancing the church’s objectives.

“The maize mill will help you to raise financial resources that will help to advance your group’s objectives and will also help the diocese to implement development projects,” Jiya said while encouraging the Catholic Women Organisation to remain united and forge ahead with charity works.

” I urge you to continue with development work and charity activities towards the needy,” she added.

Zomba Diocese Vicar General, Fr. Vincent Chilolo called on the women association to remain focused on their development objectives and never to allow Satan to divide them.

He therefore hailed the Catholic Women Organisation for their active participation in various church projects and charity work in the Zomba Diocese.

Catholic Women Organisation Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni expressed gratitude on the number of women that patronised the Chilundu Fundraising Day .

She therefore appealed all women in the Zomba Diocese to remain united towards church development activities.

The Chilundu Fundraising Day was patronised by women from all the18 parishes within the Zomba Diocese such that the Zomba Cathedral was full above the capacity on Saturday such that other people sat outside the cathedral.