Old Mutual Malawi embarks on insurance fraud awareness drive

Old Mutual (Malawi) Ltd has launched A fraud awareness campaign as one way of alerting its customers and the general public to be ahead and able to notice fraud indicators to avoid falling victims.

According to the company’s Group Customer Experience Executive, Linda Poya, the campaign will focus on educating the masses fraud detection and prevention.

Poya said largely the company has been prompted to start the campaign after recently noting the rise of fraudulent attempts and activities within the business and the industry in general, and hence launching the initiative that focuses on minimizing the risk of fraudulent activities taking place.

Poya said first and foremost, they are targeting to reach their customers with the message as well as the public at large.

“As the financial services industry continues to progress technology, we are aware that the chances of increased fraudulent activities are high, since innovation attracts new risks. As a responsible business, it is our top priority to ensure that these incidences are prevented. Innovation should not come at a cost to the customers” she said.

According to Poya, the company is desiring to see customers who are well informed and equipped with insights that will give them control of their investments against any fraudulent activities.

“We are also hoping to build trust and foster better relationships with our customers through this educational piece” she said.

Fraud awareness is expected to be part of business as usual and the initial the initial campaign will run for six months until December 2022.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24