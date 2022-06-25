Tonse Alliance partners agree to continue working together

The nine political parties under the ruling Tonse Alliance have agreed to continue working together for the benefit of Malawians.

The partners held crunch talks on Friday which were described as “make or break.”

PETRA president Kamuzu Chibambo whose party is part of the alliance has released a statement today on behalf of the alliance.

He said the discussions proceeded in a free, frank and cordial manner and they made three resolutions.

The first is that they will uphold and abide by the alliance and continue to work together for the good alliance.

“The alliance partners will continue to fulfill their pledge to focus on faithfully addressing the socio-economic challenges that Malawians are facing,” reads part of the statement.

The alliance partners have also agreed to intensify periodic meetings and do their best to safeguard the alliance by promoting and undertaking all necessary actions and actions for strengthening the bond between them.

Political parties in the alliance include Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by President Lazarus Chakwera, UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and People’s Party led by former President Joyce Banda.

Other parties include AFORD, Umodzi Party and Freedom Party

The meeting was held days after Chakwera announced that he will stop delegating duties to Chilima who has been accused of corruption.

