Eagles, Wanderers share spoils

Blue Eagles have failed to narrow the gap on the log with TNM Super League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, following their 1-1 draw with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon.

Eagles’ Micium Mhone cancelled Nomads early lead in the first half as Muhammad Sulumba had put the Lali Lubani side through a thunderbolt shot which went past Eagles goalie, Brighton Munthali.

What would be described as a game of chances saw both sides breaking into each other’s half but solid defences for the two could not allow forwards to bag easy goals.

Wanderers would have snatched a late goal to bag maximum points but their added minute goal was disallowed as the referee said there was an infringement with the visitors’ goalie.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Wanderers head coach Eddington Ng’onamo praised his boys for the performance but he pointed at the officiating personnel for denying his side what he described as a goal.

“We played very well, we would say we won it 2-1 but our friends who were officiating the match saw that goal in other ways, but let me praise the boys for a good match,” said Ng’onamo.

On his part, Eagles head coach Eliya Kananji said in football people expect three things to happen but he was happy with how his boys performed.

“In matches like this one you expect a win, draw or loss, and this is what has happened, anyway we played better today,” said Kananji.

Following the result, Blue Eagles are still second on the log with 29 points and had they won the match would have narrowed the gap with log table leaders to four points. Wanderers are third with 23 points.

At Rumphi Stadium, Khumbo Msowoya’s lone goal was enough for Karonga United to defeat Rumphi United to take his side to eighth position with 16 points. The result means that Rumphi are first from bottom with 9 points and have remained with just two games to wrap up the first round.

Elsewhere, goals from Benard Chimaimba and Paul Phiri handed Salima based soldiers, Mafco. a 2-0 victory over Dedza Dynamos to move to fifth position with 18 points while Dedza are stacked on fourth position from the bottom with 12 points.

Currently, most teams are about to finish their first round assignments as they battle to finishi in top eight in order to take part in Airtel Top 8 Cup 2022 edition.

