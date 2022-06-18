Rail transportation of fuel likely to reduce prices – PIL  

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) says transportation of fuel by rail will likely reduce the commodity’s prices in Malawi.

PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko, said in an interview with Malawi24 that rail transportation is cost effective apart from trains’ capacity of carrying huge tons of fuel.

He added that apart from rail transportation through Nacala Port, other means of transporting fuel will still continue, citing road transportation from Dar es Salaam and Beira.

“All means of transporting fuel either by road through Dar es Salaam and Beira will continue,” said the PIL General Manager.

He also said the country has adequate fuel storage capacity but the only limiting factor is inadequate forex that makes it difficult to import the fuel.

“We have the storage capacity only that scarcity of forex is the big challenge leading to failure to purchase adequate fuel,” Msimuko said.

Malawi has been importing fuel through Beira and Dar es Salaam ports over the years and transportation was done by road.