Screenshots of Chisa Mbele’s Facebook posts allowed as evidence in court

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanagwa Nyirenda has allowed the state to present documents containing screenshots of activist Joshua Chisa Mbele’s Facebook posts as evidence.

Nyirenda has given the go ahead today as the state wants Mbele re-arrested due to his Facebook posts.

Mbele was first arrested in January for allegedly defaming Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander Vincent Nundwe. The activist was later released on bail.

The state says he breached his bail conditions through his recent Facebook posts.

Last week, the state presented a document containing screenshots but the defence argued that the documents could not be used as evidence in court.

Today, Nyirenda has allowed the state to present the screenshots as evidence and has said the defence should inspect the gadgets used in taking the screenshots.

The matter has since been adjourned to Friday this week.

The document which Mbele posted and then deleted on his Facebook page allegedly contained a list of people suspected to have received bribes.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24