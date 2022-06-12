Mzimba registers 600 STI cases in three months

Over 600 cases of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) were recorded at the Mzimba District Hospital from January to March this year.

Mzimba South STI’s Coordinator, Dan Kwacha, says the figure is higher than the number recorded during the last quarter of 2021 had 560 cases.

According to Kwacha, more than half of those to who tested positive are youths aged below 35 and are mostly affected with syphilis.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Mzimba Youth Organization Moses Nkhana has attributed the situation to lack of recreation centres in the district and knowledge of sexual reproductive health services.

He added that the cases also involve people from South Africa who came to visit their respective homes and families.

