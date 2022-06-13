Chiradzulu patient did not have monkeypox — Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health says investigations have shown that a patient who died on Friday at Chiradzulu District Hospital did not have monkeypox.

Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo said the Ministry immediately, using the WHO recommended Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR), started investigating the case including getting specialist opinion from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“[The investigation] is indicating that it is not a case of Monkey pox but disseminated varicella disease which affects the skin, brain, liver and lungs (encephalitis, hepatitis, and pneumonitis) and is caused by varicella virus, the virus that causes chicken pox and shingles,” said Mwansambo.

He added that the patient had not travelled outside the country and neither had he been in contact with any known case of Monkey pox.

Mwansambo, however, said through the Public Health Laboratory at the Community health Sciences Unit (CHSU) in Lilongwe, the Ministry will proceed to process samples from the case to guide the definitive diagnosis.

The Ministry will also continue working with the World Health Organization in monitoring the monkey pox global situation.

“The Ministry is reminding the public to continue practicing good personal hygiene and also to go to the nearest health facility without delay when they are feeling unwell,” he said.

