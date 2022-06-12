Q Malewezi taking “People” to Mexico

Renowned Malawian poet Qabaniso Malewezi has confirmed that he is taking “People” to the North American nation of Mexico.

The iconic poet has made the announcement today. In his recent public message, he has said he will take his poem “People” to the said nation in summer.

“I will be performing people at Requiem for Justice Festival in Mexico this October. Will cross the ocean to do one poem,” said Malewezi.

The news has attracted positive response from some Malawian artists.

“Wow! I am gonna come there to watch your performance here across the ocean sir,” said comedian Tannah Mr Broken English

Hip hop star Phyzix also said, “Ndiwe dolo big bro (you are a star) 🙌🏽 travel safely and all the best reppin the flag.”

Another commenter said: “You deserve this. People is one of my favorite from your creations. Malawi flag is on you.”

