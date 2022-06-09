ACB asked to investigate Bushiri over Goshen City

Forum for National Development (FND) wants the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to find out the source of the funds which Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is using to build Goshen City in Mangochi.

The Malawian prophet who fled from South Africa in 2020 unveiled the project recently.

In a letter to ACB, Fryson Chodzi of the FND has expressed concern over the source of funds for the project considering that Bushiri is a fugitive from the law in South Africa where he is accused of among others, money laundering and financial crimes.

According to Chodzi, the crimes Bushiri is being accused of are serious and it is only proper that any huge investment by Bushiri must be investigated to determine the source of funding.

Goshen City is a commercial and tourist city which is under construction. It has administratively defined boundaries whose members will work primarily on both agricultural and non-agricultural tasks.

The city will generally have extensive systems for medical facilities, education facilities, housing, transportation, sanitation, utilities, land use, production of goods, and communication.

Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri were arrested in South Africa in 2020 on allegations of fraud and money laundering. The family fled South Africa in November 2020 after being released on bail, saying they would not have faced fair trial in the Rainbow Nation.

The South African Government wants them back in the Rainbow nation. The couple’s extradition case in Malawi is yet to be concluded.

