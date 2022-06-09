Tay Grin unveiled as ambassador for Mkumano wa Achewa

Malawi’s multi-award winning musician Tay Grin has been unveiled as ambassador for Mkumano wa Achewa event which will be held on 25th June at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking after unveiling the artist, chairperson for the event Senior Chief Sosola said they have opted for Grin because his music resonates with Malawi’s culture, Chewa in particular.

Speaking to the media after the unveiling ceremony, the Nyau King as Tay is fondly known, expressed satisfaction with the gesture.

“I feel honoured to be part of this event. Through my music, I have managed to promote our culture,” he said

True to his words, the musician whose real name is Limbani Kalilani has a number of hit songs which portray the Chewa culture.

Some of the songs are 2 by 2 and Nyau Music. In the aforementioned songs, Kalilani fused modern genres with traditional styles.

The Mkumano wa Achewa event has been organized with the aim of mobilizing financial resources for the annual Kulamba event which is held in Zambia.

Kulamba is a cultural event which is meant to celebrate the Chewa culture. Chewas from Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique pay homage to their leader Karonga Gawa Undi.