Govt bans lakeshore meetings

The newly appointed Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba has banned all out of duty station meetings for civil servants as a way of saving resources amid economic hardships in Malawi.

Zamba said that all Lakeshore meetings for civil servants are banned with immediate effect.

She therefore said all public office meetings must be held in respective office boardrooms.

“No government institution or parastatal is permitted to conduct meetings in Mangochi or Salima,” Zamba said.

She added that meetings in Mponela for government offices based in Lilongwe have also been banned.

According to Zamba, the measure, along with others that were announced by President Lazarus Chakwera, serves to stop public resources wastage.

Last week, Chakwera announced various measures including limiting number of trips for each public officer to three during the remainder of the year and removing allowances on fully funded trips for work, training, workshops, or conferences.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24