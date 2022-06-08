MBC to cover live all Flames matches in AFCON Qualifiers

As the Flames are set to play against Guinea tomorrow in Conakry, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has said it will cover live all the national team’s matches in the 2023 AFCON.

George Kasakula, MBC’s Director General, confirmed by saying that the public broadcaster acquired the 2023 AFCON qualifiers’ rights last year.

He also pleaded to the corporate world to take advantage to advertise their products during the matches as one way of financially supporting the media house since they have paid a lot of money to get the rights.

“I can assure all Malawians that they will be watching the Flames wherever they go including the one they will play Guinea this coming Thursday. Last year’s AFCON finals package that we secured included rights for the 2023 qualifiers and our partners have assured us that they will give us feed starting this Thursday.

“We paid alot of money to buy these rights, so we need support from the corporate world and well-meaning individuals so that MBC should be able to subsidise the cost of paying for the rights” explained Kasakula.

Currently, the Flames lead Group D with 3 points after beating Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium 2-1 Sunday.

Flames face Guinea tomorrow in Conakry while Egypt will play against Ethiopia at BNS in Lilongwe. Both games kick off at 6pm local time.

