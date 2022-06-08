Ministry of Tourism closes Golden Peacock Hotel

The Ministry of Tourism has closed Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre today for failure to pay the annual Tourism and Hotel Licence fee.

The hotel has failed to pay the licensing fees for 2022 which is an offence under Hotel and Tourism Act Malawi

The hotel will be required to pay the licence fee and a fine of K50 thousand before it reopens.

Minister of Tourism Michael Usi accompanied by officials from the ministry has been conducting a hotel inspection exercise in the city of Blantyre.

The minister said his ministry will close about 300 tourism sites for failure to pay licence fees.

“Owners of such sites are advised to do the needful as soon as possible,” said Usi.

