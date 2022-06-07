Malawi censorship board overstepping

There are more calls to amend the Malawi Censorship Act following the banning of South African socialite and ddancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Zodwa Wabantu, who was booked to perform in the country, has been effectively banned from entering Malawi because of her clothing.

The banning of the dancer has enraged a lot Malawians in the country as they think that the Censorship Board is overstepping its mandate.

Some Malawians have argued that the dancer should be allowed to perform but the event must be for people aged 18 and above.

Others have requested that revisions be made on of the ancient Censorship Act that was enacted during the leadership of Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda saying that times have changed.

“Censorship Board is creeping back slowly” said social commentator and communications lecturer Jimmy Kainja. “It’s undoubtedly getting there and It must be stopped. The Censorship and Control of Entertainments Act (1968) need to be reviewed. It’s archaic, prone to abuse and not fit for the times we are in.”

Journalist Jack McBrams said: “Me thinks the Censorship Board is overstepping its mandate. Allow her to perform but make the show an R18-rated event. Isn’t that what censorship is all about?”

The Censorship and control of Entertainment is an Act to regulate and control the making and the exhibition of cinematograph pictures, the importation, production, dissemination of undesirable publications, pictures, statues and records, the performance or presentation of stage plays and public entertainments, the operation of theatres and like places for the performance or presentation of stage plays and public entertainments in the interest of safety, and to provide for matters incidental thereto or connected therewith.

