Malawi bans Zodwa indefinitely

Malawi Government has ordered security agencies to stop South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu from entering Malawi.

Zodwa was booked to perform in the country at the Winter Amapiano Vibes on 10th June 2022, at Dominics Hotel in Blantyre.

However, after she was banned from performing, Zodwa said she would be coming to Malawi to be part of the event but will not perform.

Still, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife has said it has not cleared Zodwa Wabantu to perform in the country or be part of the event in any capacity and the permission for the entertainment permit has been turned down as guided by the provisions of Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act.

The Ministry has therefore asked Ministry of Homeland Security to enforce the relevant immigration laws so that Zodwa Wabantu’s planned tour performance to the country is prohibited at the time the event is being hosted.

This has been said in a letter that has been written to the Ministry of Homeland by Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Chauncy Simwaka.

Simwaka said the Censorship Board received an application for an entertainment permit for Zodwa Wabantu.

Simwaka added that they reviewed the application in the context of the concerns regarding her controversial stage acts and most importantly, Zodwa as stage artist.

“In the processing of the application, board had to review the pictures and videos clips that are in circulation depicting on stage. The ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audiences,” he explained.

Organisers of the show, Myuzik Pusha Entertainment, have since said that they will take the issue to court

