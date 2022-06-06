Two arrested over tobacco smuggling

Two people have been arrested in Mchinji after they were caught smuggling 52 bales of tobacco to Zambia.

The Tobacco Commission (TC) and Malawi Police conducted a joint operation on Saturday which led to seizure of a truck with 52 bales of tobacco.

In a statement, Tobacco Commission said they were conducting an anti-cross-border tobacco trade operation when they spotted the truck at Mkanda, Mchinji.

The driver of the vehicle and another man, presumed to be owner of the tobacco were arrested during the operation.

Currently, the tobacco market is going on in auction floors across Malawi. As of 3rd June, 2022, Malawi had sold 32,345,980 kilograms of tobacco at an average price of $2.07/kg. The total sales are valued at $66,901,466.45 (About K67 billion).

Some farmers smuggle tobacco to Zambia in search for better prices and Malawi loses money due to the smuggling.