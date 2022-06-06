Man kills another at a drinking joint, mob kills suspect

A man identified as Dan Kaunda stabbed 38-year-old Kennedy Nkhoma at a drinking joint at Mzenga trading centre on Saturday night, Police say.

After Nkhoma died due to loss of blood, a mob tracked down Kaunda and assaulted him to death.

Nkhata Bay Police Station Publicist Sergeant Kondwani James said preliminary reports have shown that Nkhoma was, during the night of June 4, 2022, at a drinking joint at Mzenga trading centre with a sex-worker.

It is also reported that, this other individual, Dan Kaunda snatched a bottle of beer from the sex-worker for no apparent reason.

This did not go well with Nkhoma and a fight ensued.

In the process, Kaunda produced a knife and stabbed Nkhoma on the left thigh and left hand such that he sustained deep cuts. He was pronounced dead at Kavuzi health centre due to excessive loss of blood.

It is also reported that the community members organized themselves and tracked the suspect to his hiding place and assaulted him to death.

Meanwhile police in the district have instituted further investigations into the matter to trace and apprehend everyone who acted against the law.

Kennedy Nkhoma hailed from Malema 1 Village in Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District while Dan Kaunda was from Mchingalombo Village in T/A Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.