Mibawa TV nominated to beam 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Soccer lovers in the country have all reasons to smile as they will be able to watch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on a local television station, thanks to one of the country’s privately-owned television stations, Mibawa.

Mibawa television has been nominated to beam live the games, and to begin with, people will be able to cheer the Flames of Malawi as the team will tussle it out with the Walias of Ethiopia this coming Sunday, June the 5th.

Not only that, Mibawa will also telecast another fixture of the Walias who will again lock horns with the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, June the 9th.

Speaking on the sidelines of this, John Nthakomwa who is the Station’s Managing Director said this is an indication that the media house continues to conquer as much as bringing desired programmes to the people is concerned.

He said the development is an indication that Mibawa continues to become big as years pass.

“I am very happy that our Station continues to grow, and as well, we continue to gain public’s trust with our excellent programming,” the smiling Nthakomwa explained in an interview with our reporter.

The Blantyre-based Station, founded in the 2014, has been beaming football for quite a number of years.

