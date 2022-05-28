Chilima challenges Mzuzu City Council on Vision 2063

By Sopani Ng’ambi

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also the head of Public Sector Reforms, has urged the Mzuzu City Council to be efficient, effective and professional in designing the city to the expectations of Malawi’s Vision 2063.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Mzuzu when he interacted with the members of Mzuzu City Council on issues concerning reforms programme.

Chilima said the council should realise its potential in different developments that align with government’s City Transformative Agenda which aims at creating a livable and sustainable smart city.

“They are working very well here, we have seen their progress. They are also capable of doing more,” Chilima said.

“We would like to transform this city just like we would like to invest in other cities in the country,” he added.

On the same day, Chilima visited the Mzuzu City Park which is being constructed by Old Bill Restaurant under the Public Private Partnership arrangement and construction works of the Civil Office Complex.

He was accompanied by Minister of Local Government, Professor Blessings Chinsinga and other officials from the Reforms Team and Ministry of Local Government.

Chilima has been in the Northern Region inspecting various projects councils are implementing under the reforms programme.

