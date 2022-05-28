Organisation drills three boreholes for CBCCs

One of the faith-based organisations in Phalombe district, New Life Anointed Ministries, has drilled three boreholes at different Community Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs) so that the children should have access to safe and potable water.

Speaking during handover ceremony at Kaledzera CBCC, organisation’s executive director Christopher Kapito said there is need to ensure that children are safe from waterborne diseases hence the need to provide them with safe water.

“We have managed to drill three boreholes in the areas that we are reaching out to at the moment considering the life of the child, we know that when they are at the CBCCs they will be able to use the water and also these boreholes will be serving many surrounding households,” he said.

However, Kapito asked the boreholes’ management committees to ensure that these boreholes are always maintained and safe from some misguided who vandalise for their own reasons.

On her part, Group Village Head Kaledzera commended the organisation for bringing the initiative saying access to safe water has been a challenge in her village and now they will be saved from getting various waterborne diseases.

“Water challenges will be lessened in this area; people were walking long distances to neighbouring villages to fetch for the water as others would get from unsafe wells and others from the river.

“I am very thankful to this organisation for this support, I know that not all people will be served but at least some of my people will be able to avoid waterborne diseases,” she said.

The boreholes have been drilled with financial support from First Baptist Church and according to the organisation, they are looking at drilling many boreholes as possible.