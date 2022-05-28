Atupele Muluzi resigns

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has resigned and has appointed an acting president.

Muluzi has announced his decision in a letter to UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo.

Muluzi said in the letter that he is stepping back from active politics.

“I am going into business for the development and progress of Malawi,” Muluzi said.

He added that he is grateful to the UDF for the amazing confidence and support given to him over the 18 years he has served in the party.

Muluzi has since appointed UDF vice president for the Eastern Region, Lilian Patel, as acting president until the party elects his successor at the National Convention.

According to Muluzi, the appointment is in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“I am confident she has what it takes to steer the party to greater heights,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, started leading the UDF ahead of the 2014 presidential elections in which he contested and came fourth.

Muluzi also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and after the results of the polls were nullified, he joined forces with former President Peter Mutharika as his runningmate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Muluzi served as cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration as well as in the Joyce Banda administration.

