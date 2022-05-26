Police teargas anti-Chizuma protesters in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have fired teargas to disperse Members of Concerned Citizens who were marching today to seal the offices of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Lilongwe as the protesters continue to demand the removal of ACB Director General Martha Chizuma.

Police have also arrested leader of the grouping Redson Munlo and a member identified as Agape Khombe.

Speaking earlier this morning, one of the organizers Agape Khombe, said they resorted to seal ACB offices since there is no any response from government on their demand to fire ACB Director General Martha Chizuma.

He said after sealing the office, members also wanted to ask Chizuma to surrender her official vehicle for the bureau.

Before addressing the participants on how they will move to ACB offices, there was disagreement with police on the move to seal offices.

Police said they were not aware of the extension of the vigils to seal the offices.

Police said they only understand that the initial plan of the grouping was to hold vigils for 7 days which expire today.

In response, Khombe said they notified Lilongwe District council on the matter.

Amid the disagreements, Police fired teargas to disperse the protesters.

The organizers have since announced the plan to further hold demonstrations in Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Karonga if there will be no action to fire ACB Director General.

