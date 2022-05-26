Six Malawian kickboxers off to Zimbabwe

Six Malawian kickboxers have travelled to Zimbabwe to fight with their Zimbabwean courterparts.

Confirming the upshot, Secretary General for the association, Bright Limani, said he is optimistic that they will do their best.

“We have hope of having good results, since they had time to prepare,” said Limani.

Limani said since Malawi is an amateur in the sport, the players will learn more from Zimbabwe which started way back.

He added that after the Zimbabwe trip, the kickboxers will also travel to Uganda and South Africa for other competitions.

“We are optimistic that we will have medals when coming back, our players know what they are doing and have told us that they will work extra hard,” said Limani.

The kickboxers traveling are Nelson Kutchona, Chikondi Sibo, Erick Sokwane, Eliza Nottah, George Kilesimasi, Hastings j Jailosi and their coach Mavuto Before.