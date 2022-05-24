Bon Kalindo given diplomatic post

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended to President Lazarus Chakwera that activist Bon Kalindo should be appointed as first secretary for Tourism at Malawi’s mission in Brazil.

This is according to a report published today by Nation Publications.

The proposed appointment comes months after Kalindo led thousands of protesters in a series of demonstrations over high cost of living under the Chakwera administration.

Nation Publications has quoted a top official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who has revealed that the proposal to Chakwera is just “a formality” since Kalindo’s appointment was made at ministry level”.

However, Kalindo told The Nation he was not aware of the move to send him to Brazil.

“I am hearing it from you my brother and I cannot lie to you,” said Kalindo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also proposed the appointment of former Minister of Industry Roy Kachale as Ambassador of Malawi to Switzerland.

“The President appoints ambassadors but in this case the ministry is making a proposal to the President to fill the vacancy at the Switzerland Mission where there is no head of mission. Someone appointed previously, did not take up the position for personal reasons. So, the ministry is asking the President to consider their proposal,” the source told the Nation.

On the remarks by Kalindo and Kachale that they have not been told about the proposed appointments, the ministry official said names are usually sent to the president after the appointees have been consulted.

Kalindo, between November and December, led thousands of Malawians in demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to address economic challenges Malawians are facing.

Last week, Kalindo who is also a comedian known as Winiko, told the local media that he was not given his due rewards when the Alliance which is led by Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera assumed power.

