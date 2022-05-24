Man gets 10 years in jail for illegal possession of ivory

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday sentenced 61-year-old Maliko Mndekano Mwale to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of ivory.

Mwale was found guilty of possession and dealing in government trophy contrary to Section 86 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act of 2017.

Public Relations Officer for Lingazi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Maliko Mndekano Mwale.

Sub-Inspector Zgambo said that the court through state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Daveson Banda heard that the accused person on April 20, 2022 was offering for sale raw ivory at K80, 000 per kilogram.

She said that State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Banda further told the court that as professionals, police posed as potential buyers and managed to arrest the suspect at City Centre Area 13 near mosque.

Appearing before court, Maliko was convicted on his own plea of guilty of illegal possession of and dealing in government trophy.

In his submission, state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Banda pleaded with the court for a stiff punishment to deter other would-be offenders.

In mitigation, Maliko pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he has a family which sorely depend on him.

He also asked the court to consider his age.

But passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi said wildlife cases where animals are being killed are increasing despite government’s warnings about the same. He said wildlife is part of tourism hence slapped the convict with 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Maliko Mndekano Mwale hails from Mlekano Village in Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.