FAM delays launch of Northern Region Division One

By Ernest Gama

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) says it is waiting for guidance from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on the launch of the Northern Region Unayo Division One.

The NRFA was expected to launch the league last weekend but officials from FAM and Standard Bank had other duties.

The association’s General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu said the association is ready to launch Unayo Division One League and they are waiting for authority from the mother body.

“We planned to launch Unayo Division One games last weekend but the association told us that FAM President Walter Nyamilandu would not be available due to other duties and we changed the dates for the launch.

“Now we will wait for the football Association of Malawi to guide us on this,” Nyasulu said.

He added by saying that the association is ready to launch the league together with teams and they will try their best to run the league perfectly.

Currently, Southern and Central Regions have already launched their leagues and teams have started to battle it out for points.

Standard Bank pumped in about 46 million kwacha for division one leagues in all regions.